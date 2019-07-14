Dada JP Vaswani’s first death anniversary observed in Pune; followers spread gratitude, love

Followers immersed themselves in the devotion of their beloved Dada JP Vaswani on Saturday, where a three-day programme was observed in remembrance of his first death anniversary. Many programmes were held in a solemn and earnest way in remembrance of the day when his body was consigned to the flames last year.

The mission organised a three-day observance of the first “Mahayagna” (anniversary) of Dada JP Vaswani on July 11 to 13.

While chants filled the air at the premises of the Sadhu Vaswani mission in Camp, Didi Krishna Kumari, chairperson, Sadhu Vaswani Mission, said, “Today brings with itself boundless blessings. Our thoughts turn to our beloved Dada, just as they do every day, every moment of every day. Exactly one year ago, unfurling his golden wings, he ascended to the land of truth.”

She added, “Never could we have thought that our beloved would leave us so swiftly, so suddenly. Day by day the yearning grows stronger, the longing grows deeper. But nothing, no force can keep Dada away from us. He is not apart from us, he is a part of us.”

A “Daridra narayan seva” was conducted wherein the needy and poor were served a filling morning meal. The recipients were seen chanting Dada Shyam as they slowly queued up in discipline to accept the “prasad” (offering) in gratitude and love.

The afternoon session was initiated with “akhand kirtans” and “seva” that included distribution of a month’s ration to the needy families.

Artificial limbs were distributed to 33 patients at the mission who were a part of the Satara artificial limbs camp. At least 103 prostheses have been distributed in the camp.

LK Advani, former deputy prime minister of India, was present for the programme on day three along with Jaya Row, a Vedanta speaker.

While Advani chose to remain silent, Row urged all the disciples of Dada to follow his principles and become the living ambassadors of his teachings.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 14:28 IST