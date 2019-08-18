Dams 100% full, but these Pune areas still rely on water tankers

pune

Pune exceeded its annual rainfall average (740mm) in just two months of the rainy season (July-August) with 762.5mm of rainfall and the storage in four dams supplying water to the city remained full (29.15 TMC) on Sunday. However, despite dams filling up following torrential rains, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has acknowledged that in certain areas, there has been a requirement to supply water through tankers.

Several residents of newly-merged areas like Shivane, Uttamnagar and Dhayari have filed complaints of poor water supply in the region. The PMC merged 11 villages within its limit in 2017.

On August 16, the standing committee decided to begin a tanker station to address the acute water shortage issue in these areas. The committee decided to provide water through tankers to the areas affected by low pressure at ₹200 per tanker.

Currently, these areas are getting water on alternate days which was not adequate and hence, this decision was taken by the committee. VG Kulkarni from the PMC’s water department, however, said that the city receives 1,350 MLD (million litres per day) water supply which is adequate for the city.

According to Datta Raikar, a resident of Raikar Mala in Dhayari, the PMC pipeline supplies water at a very low pressure. “We have been facing acute water shortage for the past few months and the pipeline from PMC has very low pressure, hence, water is not pumped up to the storage tanks in the societies,” said Raikar.

Tanishka Hiwale, a resident of River view society in Shivane, said, “For the past five months, we have hardly been getting adequate water supply from the civic body and have been relying on water tankers. There are four wings in the society and we need two tankers daily to fulfil our requirements, which cost us ₹700 each.”

Sunil Kamble, chairman, standing committee, said, “PMC has decided to construct a new pipeline to these newly merged areas under the 24x7 water supply scheme and plans to make the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran water scheme active in Uttamnagar and Shivane to facilitate better water supply.”

