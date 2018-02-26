Day 2 of HT’s Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass helps participants and seekers rejuvenate

On Sunday, the garden at Roseland Residency, Pimple Saudagar, wore a serene and calm look as participants sat peacefully on the second day of Hindustan Times’ Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass. The session which took off on February 24, will continue till February 26 at 22 venues across Pune.

Tushar Lad, trainer and coordinator, Heartfulness Institute, shared, “On the first day, a seeker or participant is introduced to relaxation techniques, today on day two, we taught them rejuvenation and cleaning process.” He added that helping participants get rid of wandering thoughts is what is discussed.

“We help them deal with unwanted thoughts during meditation and this is what the session on day two focuses on.”

The second day of Hindustan Times' Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass saw a huge turn out of participants from various age groups across 22 centres.

Participant Prachi Sharma pointed out that this particular session helped her get rid of negative thoughts and feel calm. “I am actually feeling lighter. They explained how to throw away negative thoughts from the back of your head. They explained how it will help clear your thought process and it definitely did.”

Participant Rohit Raheja shared that it was a good experience as he managed to streamline his thoughts. “I can’t say that I was able to eliminate all my thoughts, however, I was definitely able to streamline my thoughts. I experienced a sense of calm too.”

For participant, Prashant Pandey, this was one of the first times that he actually felt a difference after a meditation session. He said, “It was a different experience as I was able to concentrate and meditate. Earlier, my head would be full of distractions, however, these two days have helped me concentrate and stay focused.”

The last day of Hindustan Times’ Meditation Masterclass will help participants try and build a deep connection with their self.