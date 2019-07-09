Decade-old pothole a death threat on Pune’s roads

A huge pothole on the road connecting Kharadi to Ahmednagar road has been a source of major of trouble for commuters, especially senior citizens and school-going children.

According to Kharadi Housing Societies Welfare Association, chairman Nitin Memane, residents have complained to PMC for 10 years, to no avail. “The PMC is passing the buck on to the gram panchayat and this dispute is never ending as the bureaucracy is not interested in resolving our issue. The suffering has increased over years and many people have met with tragic accidents due to the pothole which has remained unrepaired for a decade,” said Memane.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector said, “I will conduct a meeting with the residents and try my best to solve their problem during my visit to Wagholi.”

According to Memane, besides the pothole, a major portion of the connecting road needs to be constructed.

Mohit Dubey, a software professional from Wagholi said, “ The connecting road is a an invitation to death. PMC officials including the elected representatives of the city and the government officials responsible for the road must be prosecuted for their inaction and endangering the lives of the residents. The problem persists for at least ten years and the authorities are sleeping over the issue.”

Activists from Wagholi have said that they will lodge a first information report (FIR) against the PMC for its negligence and carless attitude towards the lives of the residents.

Satish Joshi, resident of Kharadi said, “The problem of poor road condition has been there for long time. The PMC has not paid attention and we are constantly suffering due to PMC’s negligence.”

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 17:01 IST