Decision on ready reckoner cost exchequer ₹46 cr, alleges Pune civic body’s audit dept

The audit department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has submitted an adverse report on the building permission department’s decision to apply residential ready reckoner rates instead of commercial rates for companies in the Eon IT Park at Kharadi.

The decision has caused a loss of ₹46 crore to the civic exchequer and led to lower tax collection, the report said.

Ambarish Galinde, head, PMC audit department, presented the report before the standing committee on July 23.

The report said that as per the IT policy, the relaxation for IT properties is only in property tax. However, in this case, while charging a premium, the building permission department had applied residential rates instead of commercial rates, the audit department said.

The massive commercial complex Eon IT Park is located on Kharadi survey number 72/2/1 and has been developed by Panchshil Realty.

Atul Chordia, chairman, Panchshil Reality, said, “We have paid all the fees to the PMC as per law. We even went to the court in this case and the matter is sub judice. We have got one decision in our favour and partial case decision is expected soon.”

Congress leader Arvind Shinde has blamed the building permission as well as the audit departments.

Shinde said, “As per law, the audit department should have pointed out the errors and submitted a report before the standing committee within 15 days of its coming to light. However, they have delayed the report intentionally.”

According to a civic official, the audit department takes at least a month to prepare the report before presenting it before the PMC panel.

Shinde said, “Even as per the audit department’s letter, the building permission department needs to clarify objections within 15 days. However, that has not been done.”

He said, “We suspect corruption in the matter. When the ready reckoner rates are announced during March-end every year how come the administration can make an error?”

Dilip Barate, Opposition leader in PMC, had earlier written to municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao alleging that the PMC officials had intentionally shown favours to two big IT establishments in the city. He said the audit department had brought all the objections on the record.

“The commissioner needs to conduct an inquiry in this matter and the officers concerned should be suspended. Even the PMC will have to file a police case against whosoever is guilty,” he had said.

What Panchshil says

Panchshil Realty in its written response on behalf of Atul Chordia said: “I wish to bring to your notice the provisions of Section 22(m) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1963. The said provision authorises charging of premium only in three contingencies (1) While granting additional FSI, (2) While granting special permission and (3) If discretionary powers of the municipal commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation are used. You may kindly note that while the construction was undertaken by my companies, as aforesaid, they have not availed any of the three favours of aforementioned. There is, thus, no question of levy of any premium on my projects.”

The statement said that there was thus no substance in the charge made by the PMC and that the issue was before the Bombay High Court.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:38 IST