e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Despite the Wadhwan e-pass issue Maha home minister backs Pune’s new police chief Amitabh Gupta

Despite the Wadhwan e-pass issue Maha home minister backs Pune’s new police chief Amitabh Gupta

Gupta, was accused of allowing the businessmen brothers Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel from Khandala near Pune to Mahabaleshwar

pune Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:40 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustan Times, Pune
Outgoing Pune top cop congratulates newly appointed Amitabh Gupta at the commissioner’s office in Pune on Sunday.
Outgoing Pune top cop congratulates newly appointed Amitabh Gupta at the commissioner’s office in Pune on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said newly-appointed Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta’s track record has been good even though he was “punished for a misdeed”.

This is in reference to an e-pass issued by Gupta to the Wadhwan brothers in violation of regulations during the Covid-19 lockdown, to enable their travel to Mahabaleshwar.

Gupta, a 1992-batch IPS officer, took charge as Pune’s commissioner of police on Sunday, three days after his appointment was announced.

A former principal secretary (special) at the Home department, Gupta, was accused of allowing the businessmen brothers Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel from Khandala near Pune to Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, amid the Covid lockdown.

The Wadhwan brothers have been under the scanner in cases of financial irregularities involving Yes Bank and Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

As the news of the brothers travelling to Mahabaleshwar created an uproar, Gupta was sent on leave while a departmental inquiry was initiated against him.

“During the probe, he accepted his mistake. However, Gupta has a good previous track record. At the same time, he has been punished for his act,” said Deshmukh on Sunday while interacting with journalists in Pune.

When asked what exactly was the punishment meted out to the IPS officer, Deshmukh preferred to remain silent.

Maratha quota

On the Maratha opposition to initiating the recruitment process for 12,500 posts in the police department, Deshmukh said a legal opinion is being sought on retaining 13 per cent of the posts vacant for the community, until the Supreme Court takes a decision on the matter.

“The process of recruitment in the police department was initiated around two months ago and the cabinet approved it only recently after the Supreme Court verdict. Since the process of recruiting for 12,500 posts will take time and the government does not want anyone to be left out, it is planning to keep 13 per cent of posts vacant and reserved for the Maratha community,” said Deshmukh, responding to the opposition to the beginning of recruitment.

Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis have opposed the government’s move to go ahead with the recruitment process and termed it as, “rubbing salt in the wound”.

top news
NCB probe in Sushant Singh case leads to Amritsar, Pak and mafia cartels
NCB probe in Sushant Singh case leads to Amritsar, Pak and mafia cartels
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
CBI files fraud case against firm which makes dairy products
CBI files fraud case against firm which makes dairy products
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In