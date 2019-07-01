Digitisation of 1.3 lakh film reels complete at Pune’s NFAI, says Javadekar

The digitalisation work of at least 1.3 lakh film reels has been completed, said Prakash Javadekar, Union minister of environment, forest and climate change, and information and broadcasting at the National Film Archives of India (NFAI), on Sunday.

He visited NFAI to take a review meeting of all the on-going works in the institution.

“The digitalisation work of at least 1.3lakh film reels has been completed. And the renovation work of Jaykar bungalow has also been completed and will be inaugurated in the next month,” said Javadekar.

This work has been undertaken under the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM). It is Centre’s prestigious mission for preservation, conservation, digitisation and restoration of rich cinematic heritage of the country.

“Every country preserves its history in arts, science and all aspects of life. Our mission is to restore the films of the world’s largest film industry as we have more than 1.32 lakh film reels. And this heritage we have to preserve as our posterity,” said Javadekar.

“With the help of the digital platform, the rich cinematic heritage will be available for film lovers,” he added.

“We are also going to add new film preservation and conservation facilities as part of the National Film Heritage Mission. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has given three acres of land to create a new vault here so that the films will be stored here,” said Javadekar.

Meanwhile, the NFAI was entrusted with the work of film preservation as its nodal agency. In September 2017, the project ran into trouble for the way the funds were allotted and poor condition for archives. A total of ₹ 597.41 crore was allotted for the project which was to be completed within a period of five years.

The initiative taken by the government of India will help preserve 1.32 lakh films and short documentaries.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 16:39 IST