Disabled man held for murder in Pune; sent to police custody

A disabled man has been arrested by police and sent to police custody for four days in a murder case on Monday. The incident took place near the old office of the district railway manager (DRM) on Sunday evening.

The arrested accused, Munna alias Kareem Saleem Peerzade (40), is a resident of lane number 37 of Tadiwala road. The deceased man was homeless and has not been identified yet, according to police.

Police are investigating the reason behind the fight that took place between the two on Sunday at 6:30pm. At 6:45pm, the altercation turned violent and Munna smashed the deceased man’s head with a cement block, according to police.

“As a child, Peerzade lost his left hand in an accident,” said police inspector DB Shinde of the Bund garden police station, who is investigating the case. The deceased man had a severe case of leprosy, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bund Garden police station.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 16:25 IST