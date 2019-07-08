Dist table tennis: Pune girl Swapnali Narle grabs title in junior category, runners-up in youth

For Krida Prabodhini paddler – Swapnali Narle — the Ekam District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament ended with a lot more questions than answers as she had to settle with one winner’s trophy and a runner-up finish.

The day started on a winning note for her in the junior category, where she won 4-3 against top seeded player Mrunmayi Raikhelkar. However, in the youth category, she lost the final 2-4 to Eesha Joshi.

In the junior category, the match was very close and the winner was only decided after the final game which stretched to a score line of 15-13. Before the final game, the score read as 6-11, 11-6, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 12-10. The score line reflects the way both the players fought till the end and how Narle snatched victory in the dying moments of the game.

“I am not at all satisfied with the performance. I made things harder for myself and somehow managed to pull out a victory in the final game,” added Narle who had a three-hour break before playing the youth category final against Eesha Joshi.

Narle’s lethal weapon is the smash shot, but unfortunately she was not able to execute her shots as opponent Raikhelkar brought her experience into the play and counter attacked every shot.

“Raikhelkar is known for playing long rallies and I was focussing on denying her the long rallies. Only on a few occasions, I managed to do it,” added Narle.

Swapnali Narle. ( HT PHOTO )

‘Eesha Joshi is a very tough competitor’

For 16 year old Narle, the youth category final match started on a very good note as she won the first two games 11-9, 11-7, but then Joshi emerged victorious in the next four games 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-3, 11-7.

“Joshi is always a tough competitor to beat. I had also played against her in the past and that time as well I went down 4-1 and this time, the margin was 4-2. I am still not able to compete at her level,” added Narle.

Joshi, who has the experience of playing in the women’s category, got into her element and did not allow Narle to comeback. “She (Joshi) blocked me on most of my shots which cost me the game,” added Narle, who came to Pune Krida Prabodhini six years ago.

“I am from Mhaswad in Satara. I was selected to play table tennis and then, I came to Pune, Krida Prabodhini and started coaching under Asad Sayyad at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi. I study at Krida Prabodhini as well,” added Narle.

Looking forward, Narle plans to focus on upcoming state ranking tournaments and zonal tournaments.

“The performance at this tournament does not satisfy me. I hope to deliver good performance in the state ranking tournament which is scheduled from July 16 in Sangli. Dates of the zonal tournaments are yet to be declared,” added Narle.

Players say:

“From here onwards, focus is on improving serves and long rallies.”

- Swapnali Narle (winner junior category, runner-up youth category)

“I almost gifted all my games. In every game, I had my chance, but I could not win the match.”

- Mrunmayi Raikhelkar (runner-up junior category)

“I take little time to get back my rhythm and once I get it, matches become easy for me.”

- Eesha Joshi (winner youth and women category)

Eesha Joshi ( HT )

Eesha Joshi optimistic about table tennis gaining ground

A flurry of medals won by Manika Batra at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018 and commencement of Ultimate Table Tennis – have infused positive vibes in all paddlers from around the nation. Upcoming paddler Eesha Joshi is one of these rising stars and she is very excited to continue making career in the sport. “Ultimate table tennis has brought foreign players to our country and observing them helps us improve our game. It is helping table tennis grow and happy days for table tennis has started,” said Joshi.

Joshi won two titles during the Ekam District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament– in the youth category she defeated Swapnali Narle 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-3, 11-7 while in the women’s event she overcame Saloni Shah 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7.

In both the finals, one thing was common, Joshi rallied before winning the game.

“It is routine for me, I take time to get into my rhythm and once, I get the flow, I can easily overcome any opponent,” explained Joshi, who trains under coach Upendra Mulye since the last six years.

The 18-year-old was also a part of the Maharashtra team which won the bronze medal in the Senior National Table Tennis Championship held in Cuttack in 2018.

“We lost the semi-final to Petroleum Sports Promotion Board. Most of them were selected players, so it was a tough team to beat. Even in the Maharashtra team, most of the players were my seniors,” added Joshi.

It turned out to be a competitive tournament for Joshi as she had tough competitors to beat. “It was a very good tournament and we had very good players from the district. Even when we look at players in the lower age group, they all are highly impressive,” added Joshi, who is pursuing Bachelor of Arts from SP College.

For Joshi, playing in the youth and women categories is not a concern, but improving in the women’s category is something which she is focussing on. “I will keep playing in the youth category, but the women’s category is something in which I need to improve as my opponents are more experienced,” added Joshi.

Results

Women:

1-Eesha Joshi bt 2-Saloni Shah 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7

Junior category

2-Swapnali Narle bt 1-Mrunmayi Raikhelkar 6-11, 11-6, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 12-10, 15-13

Youth Category

1-Eesha Joshi bt 3-Swapnali Narle 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-3, 11-7

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 17:06 IST