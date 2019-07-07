District Ranking Table Tennis: Narle enters junior girls’ final

Swapnali Narle’s mantra was to ‘attack and smash the ball’ as she knocked out Preeti Gadhave 4-0 to enter the final of the junior girls’ category in the Ekam District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Ekam Sports Table Tennis Academy in Rahatani on Saturday.

Narle showcased a dominating performance facing Gadhave – a paddler from her own academy— for first time in the tournament.

“We practice together at the Krida Prabodhini academy, but I have never played a match against her till now,” said Narle who trains under coach Asad Sayyad at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

Gadhave was dull right from the start of the match as she was limping due to an injury on her left leg. “My leg was paining, it is an old injury, but I did not notice it timely and today the pain was unbearable which had an impact on my confidence,” said Gadhave.

While playing, Gadhave was bringing lot of variations in her serves, she was leaning on her right leg before serving the ball on numerous occasions.

“It is my technique to serve the ball with lot of variations. It is important to keep changing the style of your service to keep your opponent guessing,” added Gadhave.

Narle hardly bothered about this technique of her opponent.

“It does not impact my game. I stay focussed on playing my game. Until now the matches in junior categories were easy for me. I hope to continue in same way in the final,” added Narle, who wrapped up the match 11-7, 11-6, 11-5, 11-3.

It will be a busy Sunday for Narle as she will be playing two finals – Junior (u-18) and Youth (u-21) categories.

In the junior category final, second seeded Narle will face top seeded Mrunmayi Raikhelkar who defeated fifth seeded Siddhi Achrekar 11-8, 12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9.

In the youth category, Narle will battle it out with top seeded Eesha Joshi. In semi-finals, Narle knocked out Saloni Shah 11-6, 11-3, 16-14, 11-6 while Joshi got the better of Siddhi Achrekar 11-5, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9.

Result

Girls:

Junior (u-18)

Semi-finals: 1-Mrunmayi Raikhelkar bt 5-Siddhi Achrekar 11-8, 12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9; 2-Swapnali Narle bt 3-Preeti Gadhave 11-7, 11-6, 11-5, 11-3

Youth (u-21)

Semi-finals: 1-Eesha Joshi bt 4-Siddhi Achrekar 11-5, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9; 3-Swapnali Narle bt 2-Saloni Shah 11-6, 11-3, 16-14, 11-6

Boys:

Junior (u-18)

Semi-finals: 1-Aarush Galpalli bt 4-Adarsh Gopal 11/4, 11/4, 11/8, 11/7; 3-Shounak Shinde bt 2-Shriyash Bhosale 11-4, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6

Players speak

Swapnali Narle (winner)

I stick to my game plan which is to play in an attacking form without thinking about how the opponent is playing.

Preeti Gadhave (runner-up)

I could not explain what went wrong in the match. I did not play with confidence.

