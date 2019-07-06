District table tennis tournament: Meditation helping Pune boy Mulye’s killer instinct

Seasoned campaigner Neil Mulye, who graduated from the cadet category to sub junior category this year, has added meditation to his training schedule which is helping him win the matches.

On Friday, during the final of sub-junior category in the second Ekam District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Ekam Sports Table Tennis Academy in Rahatani against Amish Athawale, Mulye showed patience to clinch the title 12-10, 11-4, 11-9, 5-11, 8-11, 11-13, 11-6.

“It was 3-all and I was 4-0 down in the final game, but I managed to pull out 10 straight points against Amish to make it 10-4. From their onwards it was all about controlling nerves and I did that to score a victory,” said Mulye who is ranked 9 in Maharashtra state sub-junior ranking.

For Athawale it was heartbreak as he first gifted lead and then could not rally back to win the title.

“In the final game, I was 4-0 up then I decided to block him (Mulye) but strategy back fired and I started to miss the points. Once Mulye took the lead I could not fight back,” added Athawale who is ranked 6 in Maharashtra state sub-junior ranking.

For Mulye, chasing title was not at all easy job as he surrendered 3-0 lead and the lost three consecutive games before winning seventh game.

“These days I have made this habit of winning 2-3 game and then allowing opponent to come back. I am not able to convert match in my favour easily. I am trying to keep myself calm and stay focussed. I am also doing meditation every day which is helping me to improve my game,” added Mulye who will partner his father Upendra in men’s double contest.

“Along with sub-junior category, I had a participated in junior and men’s section and now I will play doubles with my father. We had won double title recently in the district ranking tournament held at Sharada Sports Centre,” added Mulye.

In the semi-final, second seeded Mulye had defeated sixth seeded Sanat Jain 14-12, 11-5, 11-2, 3-11, 8-11, 11-9 while seeded four, Athawale ousted top seeded player Anaiy Kovelamudi 11-8, 13-15, 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4.

Among girls section, top seeded Radhika Sakpal defeated Mayuri Thombre 14-12, 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to lift the title.

Results:

Sub Junior category (Under 15)

Girls:

Final: 1-Radhika Sakpal bt 2-Dhanashree Pawar 11-8, 12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 12-10

Semi-finals: 1-Radhika Sakpal bt 4-Mayuri Thombre 14-12, 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8; 2-Dhanashree Pawar bt 6-Devyani Kulkarni 11-7, 10-12, 7-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3, 11-7

Boys:

Final: 2-Neil Mulye bt 4-Amish Athawale 12-10, 11-4, 11-9, 5-11, 8-11, 11-13, 11-6

Semi-finals: 4-Amish Athawale bt 1-Anaiy Kovelamudi 11-8, 13-15, 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4; 2-Neil Mulye bt 6-Sanat Jain 14-12, 11-5, 11-2, 3-11, 8-11, 11-9

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 18:25 IST