District TT: Rewaskar completes easy victory to bag title

Naisha Rewaskar came out with the top class game to defeat Saee Kulkarni 11-2, 11-9, 11-2 to clinch the midget title in the second Ekam District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Ekam Sports Table Tennis Academy in Rahatani on Thursday.

For Rewaskar, who started playing table tennis two years back, hardly face any trouble as her topspin shots troubled Kulkarni and she surrendered meekly.

“My service did not came great in the final match and even I was not returning the ball well which cost me the match,” said Kulkarni, who trains at Radiant Sports Academy, after the match.

It all started with Rewaskar winning the first game 11-2. In the second game Kulkarni played few good shots, but could not win the game as Rewaskar took 2-0 lead in the best of five contest.

“I had defeated him in the cadet category match and I was confident right from the start and it turned out to be an easy match,” said Rewaskar who is Class 3 student of Vibgyor School Magarpatta. The dominance of Rewaskar continued in the third game as well as she attacked completely and finished the match inside 30 minutes.

“I was confident after winning semi-finals against Tanayaa Abhyankar, but I could not get the momentum,” added Kulkarni who is Class 4 student of Millennium National School. Earlier in the semi-final, Rewaskar got better of Aadya Gavatre 11-3, 11-5, 11-5, while Kulkarni trounced Abhyankar 11-4, 11-9, 17-19, 6-11, 11-7.

In the cadet category final, top seeded Devyani Kulkarni overcome second seeded Jhanhavi Phanse 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10. Leaving third game which Phanse won 7-11, it was all Devyani Kulkarni show as seasoned campaigner conquered title in style.

In the semi-final, Devyani Kulkarni overcome, Nabha Kirkole 7-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5, 11-6 while Phanse overcome Ruchita Darwatkar 10-12, 8-11, 14-12, 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4.

Results:

Midget (Under 10)

Final: 1-Naisha Rewaskar bt 3-Saee Kulkarni 11-2, 11-9, 11-2

Semi-finals: 1-Naisha Rewaskar bt Aadya Gavatre 11-3, 11-5, 11-5; 3-Saee Kulkarni bt 2-Tanayaa Abhyankar 11-4, 11-9, 17-19, 6-11, 11-7

Cadet (Under 12)

Final: 1-Devyani Kulkarni bt 2-Jhanhavi Phanse 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10

Semi-finals: 1-Devyani Kulkarni bt 4-Nabha Kirkole 7-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5, 11-6; 2-Jhanhavi Phanse bt 3-Ruchita Darwatkar 10-12, 8-11, 14-12, 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4

Naisha Rewaskar said, “It was good tournament for me. Only the match in cadet category against Devyani Kulkarni which I lost was the toughest match.”

Saee Kulkarni (runner-up) said, “I will learn from my mistakes and will work hard for future tournaments.”

