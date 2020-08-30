DMER advisory over Tocilizumab use for Covid treatment

pune

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:44 IST

The Directorate of Medical Education (DMER) has issued an order to all district task forces, government hospitals, private hospitals and deemed universities, that Tocilizumab is not a proven drug for the treatment of Covid-19 and must be judiciously used.

This comes after the Pune task force and also the state task force recommended the use of the drug for critical Covid-19 patients.

The order dated August 29 says, “Tocilizumab is an off label experimental drug used in Covid-19 and therefore, judicious use of the drug is recommended. Patients must be closely monitored between day 5 and day 9 and if clinically and biochemically indicated then only it should be administered.”

It also states that only one dose of the drug should be administered as opposed to two which was prescribed earlier at the right time.

The order comes after trials found that the drug is not significantly effective in the treatment and so the supply had been limited. This is now causing a shortage of the said drugs as doctors continue to prescribe the drug and relatives are left searching for the same. The drug is essentially used in case of rheumatoid arthritis but was initially found to be effective in some cases. ‘Although the government of Maharashtra has requested the drug controlling authority of India to import the drug but it has not materialized yet and so the doctors have been asked to avoid aggressive dosage.

“Instead all treating physicians are requested to prescribe alternative drugs like etolizumab and avoid creating confusion in patients and relatives,” states the order.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, nodal officer for Pune said, “A single dose of Tocilizumab costs around Rs 40,000 and it is not as effective as it was thought to be for treating Covid-19. Instead, plasma therapy which is much cheaper and is now likely to be capped at Rs 7,000 is found to be much more effective in treating critical Covid-19 patients.”

SB Patil, assistant commissioner FDA Pune said, “There is a shortage of Tocilizumab and despite the manufacturer suggesting its inefficiency in treating Covid-19, doctors continue to prescribe it. In case of rheumatoid arthritis, the drug can be administered a few days later but in case of Covid-19, relatives are asked to get the drug immediately which is leading to an artificial shortage.”