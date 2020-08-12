Doctor arrested for molesting patient in Shirur

pune

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:24 IST

The Shirur police have arrested a 46-year old doctor on charges of allegedly molesting a patient inside his private cabin in the hospital on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a private hospital located at Nhavra in Shirur where the hospital owner allegedly molested and demanded physical favours from the 21-year-old victim, according to rural police.

PSI SN Mote, the investigating officer in the case said that the victim had been admitted to the hospital since the past four to five days as she had a stomach problem.

“At 10pm on Sunday night, the doctor called her to his cabin on the pretext of conducting a check-up and tests and engaged in a sexual conversation. The woman rejected his advance and then he physically molested her. We have arrested the doctor and he has been released on bail,” Mote said.

The FIR against the doctor was lodged by the victim’s parents after they were informed about the incident over the phone. The victim ran outside and immediately contacted her parents, who rushed to the police station to lodge the FIR.

The police have invoked IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment) against the doctor.