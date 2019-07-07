Pune medico who wrote his way into MA syllabus

He successfully curbed the influenza A H1N1 outbreak in 2009 when Maharashtra was exposed to the severely contagious virus for the first time. Meet Dr Pradeep Awate, the medical professional, who is also a littérateur at heart. Not many know of his love for writing, but according to him, he started writing from the age of 10.

Awate, who heads the state public health department’s epidemiology department, was pleasantly surprised to know that his set of poems is now part of the Master of Arts (MA) syllabus.

Sixty-two-year-old Awate said, “The Swami Ramanand Tirth University, Nanded, has included my collection of poems — Ya Anam Shaharat — in their syllabus of Master of Arts (Marathi). The board of studies included the book to study literature in the time of globalisation. It feels nice that I will be able to speak to young minds every day through my writings.”

Awate was selected by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as surveillance officer for several states for polio mission. He not only looks after epidemic department, but also infectious diseases and surveillance department of Maharashtra as well.

He said, “My profession keeps me busy, but I find time to write every day as literature is my love. I started writing when I was only 10 years of age; it was then I wrote my first poem.”

Speaking of following both disciplines which are poles apart, that is medical and literature, he said, “They both are different worlds and cannot be compared.” Talking about his recent achievement, Awate said, “Selection of my poems as part of the MA syllabus is an honour. I am humbled.”

Awate shared that he was honoured by another similar achievement, “One of my stories from my book ‘Jadu ki Zappi’ titled ‘ Footprints’ too has been included in Maharashtra state board’s Marathi textbook for Class 10. This too will be taught from this academic year itself. It is an honour for me.”

Awate’s has many achievements to his name. He has authored seven books, including Mazya Abhalachi Goshta (Anthology of Marathi poems, 1998), Jaggubhaiyya Zindabad (Collection of stories for children, 2003), Dhammadhara (Anthology of poems based on Buddha philosophy, 2012), Anakhi Ek Swalpviram (Children’s novel depicting the story of discovery of cholera transmission), Jadu ki Zappi (Collection of stories for children), Adeech Aksharanchi Goshta (Real-life exceptional love stories going beyond ordinary concept of love) and Ya Anam Shaharat (Anonymous city anthology of poems).

He has also acted in a movie named Fandry directed by Nagraj Manjule in which he has played the role of a reel-life doctor. Awate has been felicitated by the state government for “Best Rural Health Service” as a medical officer in 1997, CRY, an NGO, felicitated him for writing an issue named ‘Ladhai’ (the battle) which was based on marriages of girl child.

Awate has also received an award for best writing by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Vanrai. Moving beyond love for medicine and writing, Awate has also won a gold medal in Bachelor of Mass Communication and Journalism from the Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Aurangabad.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:41 IST