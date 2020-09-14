Drink-driving: Car driver booked for injuring two pedestrians in Pune

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:05 IST

Two pedestrians were injured after a drunk driver rammed his car into them on Sunday evening in Hadapsar, Pune. The driver was identified as Ravindra Dada Khepe while the identities of the injured could not be immediately ascertained.

The windshield of the white Maruti Swift Dzire car that the offender was driving was damaged in the accident.

“One of the injured is under treatment, while the other sustained scratches,” said police inspector (crime) HT Kumbhar .

“Test carried out showed that the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol,” said senior inspector Ramesh Sathe of Hadapsar police station.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.