Drink-driving: Car driver booked for injuring two pedestrians in Pune

Incident happened at Hadapsar on Sunday evening.

pune Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Two pedestrians were injured after a drunk driver rammed his car into them on Sunday evening in Hadapsar, Pune.
Two pedestrians were injured after a drunk driver rammed his car into them on Sunday evening in Hadapsar, Pune.(HT PHOTO/FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
         

The driver was identified as Ravindra Dada Khepe while the identities of the injured could not be immediately ascertained.

The windshield of the white Maruti Swift Dzire car that the offender was driving was damaged in the accident.

“One of the injured is under treatment, while the other sustained scratches,” said police inspector (crime) HT Kumbhar .

“Test carried out showed that the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol,” said senior inspector Ramesh Sathe of Hadapsar police station.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.

