Driving on wrong side: Pune man chargesheeted in four hours

A 32-year-old man was convicted and fined Rs 1,000 and made to wait in courtroom till the end of day on Monday as punishment for wrong-side driving. The judgement came after Dattawadi police station filed a chargesheet against him within four hours.

According to the police, Ayub Badshah Shaikh (32), a resident of Mohammadwadi road, Sayyadnagar, was held while driving a four-wheeler in the ‘no-entry’ stretch between Shahu college and Gajanan Maharaj temple near Dattawadi police station.

An FIR was registered against him for offence under Section 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. He was produced in the court along with chargesheet.

The judicial magistrate court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 and ordered him to remain present in the court room till end of working hours. He paid the fine and was released after the court hour was over, said senior police inspector Devidas Gheware of the Dattawadi police station.

Meanwhile, two techies were booked by Hinjewadi police station for allegedly driving in wrong side in the IT park.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 17:26 IST