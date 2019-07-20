Drought in Maharashtra: Villagers dependent on mini-tankers for last rites

With the drought having entered its 36th week in Marathwada, rainfall deficiency in Beed, one of the worst-hit districts, rose to 40% on July 17, from 34% a week ago.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall deficiency for Marathwada region stood at 44 per cent, one-and-half months after the onset of monsoon.

The major river basins of rain-fed rivers in this region showed a gaping rainfall deficit and as of July 18, the Middle Godavari river basin showed a rainfall deficit of 34%, Lower Godavari (23%),Pranhita (40%) and Manjira (38%).

Such has been the severity of the drought that people from the district have been forced to requisition mini-tankers to perform the last rites (Dashkriya Vidhi) of their near and dear on the dried-up ghat of the Godavari river.

The residents of Beed normally perform this ceremony at Rakshasbhuvan pilgrim centre, 43 km from Beed in Georai taluka. However, as a result of the acute water scarcity, they have been forced to go Paithan, 92 km away in the neighbouring Aurangabad district. Their anguish is that there is no water in the river to release the ashes in the flowing river water and take the religious bath after the last rites.

Given the significance of the Godavari river as ‘Dakshin Ganga;- the Ganges of the south- people come to the holy town of Paithan, famed as ‘Dakshin Kashi’ for a holy dip and the last rites.

“Drought will not leave us even after death. Appa (Father) struggled his entire life battling the drought and now, the drought won’t leave its grip even after his death. He was born, brought up and finally died with the drought,” said Mahesh Jagtap,39.

In view of the Godavari river having gone completely dry at Paithan Ghat, he had to purchase water from a mini-tanker to perform the 10th day ritual of his late father, Vitthal Jagtap.

Sharad Patodkar, an agricultural labourer from Beed said he had no choice but to “release the ashes of his father in the dry river bed.” said Sharad Patodkar an agricultural labourer who hails from Beed district. Sharad said his father was unlikely to get ‘moksha’ (salvation) as the ashes could not be released in flowing river water as per the rituals.

The river bed at Paithan Ghat was completely dry excepting for a small stretch of dead water recently released from the Jayakwadi dam. This water had a strong odour and villagers said it caused skin infections.

Villagers said due to the demand for water for the last rites, water tanker suppliers had a ‘flourishing business’ on the Godavari ghat with one mini-tanker of 200/300 litres being sold for Rs 500.

Ganpat Jagdale, a water tanker supplier said he could not help selling water at higher rates as he too had to travel about 15 km to reach private wells in search of water.

Raju Saljoshi,65, a priest said, “This year, the drought situation is as its worst. Even after July 15 people are being forced to rely on water tankers for the last rites. I am seeing this for the first time in my life.”

In Beed, the municipal corporation has been supplying water once in 15-20 days since May and this situation has continued till date. PR Dudhal, an engineer from the water supply department said, “We are entirely dependent on nature so we can’t say when the situation will normalize.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 15:16 IST