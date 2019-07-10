User-friendliness is important for street design in Pune, says Inamdar

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) installed bollards on across city roads to restrict two-wheelers from using footpaths and cycle tracks. However, at various places bollards have been removed or broken with two-wheelers, then, flooding the footpaths. Prashant Inamdar, the convener of Pedestrians First spoke to Abhay Khairnar on how the civic body should pay attention to the durability and purpose of such road structures rather than its aesthetics.

Cement bollards have been damaged across the city. What are your observations about it?

It is fact that bollards are getting damaged and the immediate question that arises is the quality of the material being used to erect these structures. If the civic body uses the right material, such instances of vandalism can be avoided as miscreants would need proper equipment to damage it intentionally. We cannot deny the fact that some people might try to damage it in order to use the footpaths, but if the material is of good quality, there will be less damage and motorcyclists will be forced to use the main carriageway.

What should be checked in terms of quality of material used and design?

PMC spends money on street furniture for aesthetics, but fails to give importance to the structure’s durability and its purpose. If the bollards are getting damaged easily, it means they are not sturdy enough. Ten years ago, PMC designed bollards in 2008 and installed them on Law College road. These bollards are in good condition and got damaged only when the civic body removed the cycle track from there. PMC’s non-motorised transport cell introduced bollards to restrict two-wheelers from entering cycle tracks and footpaths.

Bollards at some places are a hindrance to cyclists. Your views?

I have observed such cases where cyclists are unable to pass through two bollards. A cyclist needs to have confidence to pass through two bollards easily. This is a significant part of designing a bollard and while installing the bollards, a person with a technical background needs to be present at the spot to ensure that the contractor installs it at the right places. PMC officials and consultants should keep in mind the design aspect while installing bollards.

What are your suggestions for the PMC to ensure that two-wheelers do not enter cycle tracks and footpaths?

Bollards are helpful, but there should be right selection of material, design and durability. Street furniture gets damaged across the country, but what the PMC needs to have is a maintenance team. Whenever bollards are damaged, the maintenance team can install a new structure immediately. The cost is also important while choosing the material for construction and it should be economical to erect bollards across the city. All roads where bollards have been installed are new and according to my knowledge, the contractor has to take care of the structures for the next few years. PMC officials should force the contractors to maintain them.Also, before undertaking any such project, PMC should involve local residents and ask for their suggestions. It increases the social responsibility of residents.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:51 IST