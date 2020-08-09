e-paper
Home / Pune News / DY Patil Dental college asks fourth-year students to appear in-person for final exams

DY Patil Dental college asks fourth-year students to appear in-person for final exams

pune Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
In an order that came as a surprise to students, the management at the D Y Patil dental college in Pimpri have asked 83 fourth year students to return back to campus and appear for the final year exams later this month.

The college has scheduled exams beginning from August 24 and have asked students to be quarantined before appearing for them. The students were asked to arrive in Pune on Sunday, August 9 to and be quarantined for 14 days.

Students have also been asked to conduct a Covid test before leaving their respective state. However, the students have opposed this decision and demanded online exams.

On the other hand the Shiv Sena’s youth wing – Yuva Sena has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court about the final year exams issue and the verdict is expected to be out today. The students have requested the college authorities to wait until the court’s order.

The students have written a letter to the state government which is signed digitally by 63 students out of the 83 final year students. The letter says, “Pune has become an epicentre of the pandemic in India. Going to such a place makes us highly susceptible to the virus. We all have to take precautions and nothing is 100 per cent safe, but the college has not told our parents of alternatives and management strategies they have in case someone gets infected. Can the college handle 100 people in isolation? Interns there have been asked to leave due to the rising number of cases. Why is it different for us? Mess, accommodation, transportation are a few of the many things to be dealt with. Even if we are as careful as possible, our parents aren’t ready to leave us due to understandable reasons.”

Students studying in the college come from across the country, one of the protesting student who hails from Delhi and does not wish to be named said, “Since we have got the notification about the final year exam from the college all of us have raised our various concerns before several government authorities and demanded for online exams. We are watching the news daily about the Covid condition in Pune it is very risky to travel to Pune right now. Even my parents are not allowing me to travel and so I have stayed back in Delhi.”

Dr D Gopalakrishnan, dean of DY Patil dental college and hospital said, “We are also concerned about students’ safety and for that, a special Covid task force is made in our college as per WHO guidelines. Accordingly, all the exams are being held in our college and students have been asked to do a Covid test before joining back on campus. The decision to conduct exams is for the best interest of the students and for the last two months we are working on safety measures inside the college campus. Students have been given an option; those who do not want to appear for exams now can give it six months later.”

