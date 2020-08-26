DY Patil hospital, 10 others get PCMC show-cause notices

pune

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:47 IST

A committee led by N Ashok Babu joint commissioner (income tax department) has given a show-cause notice to 11 hospitals in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for charging patients more than the rates fixed by the state government.

Pune divisional commissioner has appointed this committee and they are on duty since July 27.

“Since July 27, we visited 11 hospitals and we have given show-cause notices to all. The hospitals include Aditya Birla hospital, DY Patil hospital, Gunjkar hospital, Ayush hospital, Sterling hospital, Lokmanya hospital, Accord hospital, Citi Care hospital, Star hospital, Jeevan Jyoti hospital and Life Point hospital,” said N Ashok Babu, joint commissioner, income tax department.

The DY Patil hospital was given the notice on Monday. A committee visited the DY Patil hospital and Aditya Birla hospital twice before giving them show-cause notices.

“We have served a show-cause notice to DY Patil hospital yesterday (Monday) and they have been told to reply within 48 hours. Gunjakar and Sterling hospital have not replied to our show cause notices so far,” said Babu.

There were two types of violations by the hospitals – one was a violation of charging higher rates from patients and the other was of not following regular procedures in the hospital.

Among the 11 hospitals, the committee has asked for a refund of more than 20 lakhs.

“I have also told the PCMC to take strict action against Jeevan Jyoti hospital, Divine Hospital, Citi Care Hospital as they have violated all government norms” added Babu.

The DY Patil hospital was not available for comment.

The committee will continue visiting hospitals where there are Covid patients.

At least 842 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and nine deaths were recorded on Tuesday, according to the state health department.

This takes the total Covid progressive positive cases count to 41,999 and the death toll to 766 in PCMC.

Helpline for Patients

Email: medicalbillaudit@pcmcindia.gov.in and medical@pcmcindia.gov.in

Phone: 8888006666.

PCMC residents who find private hospitals are charging extra for Covid-19 treatment can send their complaint to the above mentioned numbers.