ED raids Varron factories in Pune, Sangli, Nagpur, Ratnagiri

The enforcement directorate (ED) raided the factories and residence of a director of Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd (Vapl) and Varron Auto Comp Pvt Ltd (Vacl) located in Pune, Sangli, Nagpur and Ratnagiri on Thursday.

The raids were conducted in a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery based on a complaint lodged by the Pune branch of Bank of India (BOI) in 2017. The case was registered at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s banking, security and fraud cell in Mumbai.

The 2017 case was registered against Shrikant Pandhurang Sawaikar, director of VAPL, unidentified officials of Bank of India, Karve road branch and Canara Bank, Deccan Gymkhana branch, among others.

“Investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, so far has revealed that the said money was immediately transferred through various accounts and finally utilised for settling old dues and making fixed deposits. Further investigation to establish the money trail and corresponding attachments is under progress,” read a statement from the ED issued after Thursday’s raids.

“On due date, BOI approached Canara Bank for the repayment of dues. Canara Bank informed that the purported letter of credit (LC) was neither issued nor bills were accepted by their branch through approved mode of structured financial messaging system (SFMS) and thus they did not entertain repayment request of BOI. The same has caused loss to the Bank of India,” the statement further mentioned.

The complaint was lodged by Prashant Naik, Pune zonal manager of Bank of India after Canara Bank denied repayment of money lent to VAPL based on Canara Bank’s letters of credit. The LCs were furnished by VAPL to acquire credit money worth Rs 293.74 crore. The money was disbursed in two instalments - Rs 118.24 crore on February 29, 2016 and Rs 175 crore on March 1, 2016. In addition to that, Rs 6.69 crore was issued as postage charges. However, till the time of the registration of the FIR, only Rs 6.25 crore was returned to the bank in form of payment of bills.

An internal enquiry was also initiated against the employees of Bank of India’s Karve road branch in 2017.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:31 IST