e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Eight cases of robberies, thefts reported in PCMC on Thursday

Eight cases of robberies, thefts reported in PCMC on Thursday

The Bhosari MIDC police have arrested three persons on charges of robbing

pune Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:33 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The first information report was lodged by Mahendra Laxman Sarvade (32), a resident of Bhosari.
The first information report was lodged by Mahendra Laxman Sarvade (32), a resident of Bhosari.(Getty Images)
         

Eight cases of robberies and thefts were lodged in Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate on Thursday where unidentified thieves stole cash, two-wheeler and jewellery.

In the first case, the Bhosari MIDC police have arrested three persons on charges of robbing Rs 3,120 from a hotel on Thursday.

The first information report was lodged by Mahendra Laxman Sarvade (32), a resident of Bhosari.

In the second incident, Mayawati Ramrao Bharade ( 28), a resident of Sambhajinagar in Chinchwad has lodged a complaint with the Nigdi police station stated that two persons robbed her of cash and gold ornaments estimated to be worth Rs 40,050 while she was walking on the road towards her residence on Thursday.

The police have identified two accused in the case and are on their lookout.

In the third incident, Sindhu Hanumant Ghadge ( 60), has lodged a complaint with the Dehu road police stating that two criminals entered her house on Thursday. Both were armed and gained entry without permission and inquired her son. One of them identified as Sagar Shinde who is out on parole from the jail was armed with a chopper and robbed her of cash estimated to be worth Rs 15,000.

In the fourth incident, Sunny alias Rachit Rajendra Keswani ( 22), a resident of Yamunanagar has lodged a complaint with the Dehu road police stating that two persons came to his shop and demanded him to pay Rs 10,000 and beat them up when he refused. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including extortion.

In the fifth case, Mohan Premchand Sharma ( 39), a resident of Wakad has lodged a complaint with the Wakad police that his two-wheeler was stolen from his parking lot on Thursday.

In the sixth case, Rajkumar Sukumal Sutar ( 45) has lodged a complaint with the Dehu road police against unidentified thieves who stole two Exide batteries from his shop on Thursday.

In the seventh case, Sharada Suresh Jagtap ( 50) has lodged a complaint with Pimpri police against two unidentified motorcycle-borne thieves for snatching her ‘mangalsutra’ estimated to be worth Rs 90,000 while she was on a morning walk.

In the eighth case, Chetan Ramesh Kabbur ( 28), a resident of Chimbali had lodged a complaint with Bhosari police station stating that his two-wheeler was stolen from Tukainagar on Thursday.

top news
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case on Monday
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case on Monday
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In