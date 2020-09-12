e-paper
Green corridor and beacon lights for tankers delivering med oxygen to Covid care facilities in Pune: Ajit Pawar

Green corridor and beacon lights for tankers delivering med oxygen to Covid care facilities in Pune: Ajit Pawar

Pune’s guardian minister said administration must ensure smooth supply of medical oxygen to hospitals and Covid care centres.

pune Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:06 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (in pic) instructed Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to “ensure that not a single patient dies from a lack of oxygen facility alone”.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (in pic) instructed Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to “ensure that not a single patient dies from a lack of oxygen facility alone”. (HT PHOTO)
         

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, also Pune’s guardian minister, instructed the civic administration in the city to provide tankers transporting oxygen from factories to various hospitals with a beacon, like those carried by ambulances or police vehicles.

Against the background of oxygen shortage complaints in Pune city and some parts of Maharashtra, Pawar on Friday, instructed Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to “ensure that not a single patient dies from a lack of oxygen facility alone”.

“The administration must ensure smooth supply of medical oxygen. The administration must provide beacon lights, like used by ambulances, to tankers carrying medical oxygen. I do not want any complaint from Pune division, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts,” Pawar said.

Pawar also instructed the police to ensure a “green corridor” for oxygen tankers, to ensure smooth passage on roads.

Pawar said, “There are complaints about hospital bed shortage. Administration must ensure that citizens get proper information about the bed situation in hospitals. Citizens from western Maharashtra and Marathwada region are coming to Pune for Covid treatment. They should get information about bed availability.”

Mohol demands centralisation of bed information

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has demanded centralised hospital bed management system. Mohol said, “Citizens in Pune are facing bed shortage in private as well as government hospitals for patients. The government must ensure that bed availability information should be updated and a centralised allocation system should be introduced. Patients should be able to access bed availability information from one source.”

