Esperanto proponent and social worker, Abdul Salam passes away

Fareed Syed Abdul Salam, eminent linguist, popularly known as Abdul Salam, passed away on Monday at the Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie after a prolonged respiratory illness.

He was 78 and is survived by his wife Gracy Salam and sons Remi and Nischad.

Salam was the founder of Helpo Foundation and a renowned linguist who worked for the spread of Esperanto, an international language, created to facilitate communication among people from different countries. Salam participated in the foundation of the National Federation of Esperanto Language in India and also in its continued spread and development across India and outside.

A doctorate in linguistics and a recipient of a national award, Salam conducted academic research and undertook language and linguistic activities in the city and other parts of the country.

He had obtained a PhD in linguistics from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 1974.

Born in Kanyakumari, Salam worked as a project assistant at the Central Institute of Indian Languages and prepared a grammar of Kolami tribal language, spoken mostly in Maharashtra.

Salam was a passionate yoga teacher and conducted yoga training courses for persons of all categories – children, adults and the disabled.

His admirers regard him as a multifaceted visionary known for his social commitment and the world language Esperanto, which he harnessed to augment socio-ethnic cohesion.

His Helpo Foundation has been working in 200 villages in Maharashtra since 1987 and is involved in various activities in the field of rural development. The mission of the foundation is to help the rural populace in the villages and motivate them to become self-sufficient and live a life with dignity and prosperity. The organisation aims at reaching a maximum number of village communities and support them to identify opportunities that enable them to improve their standard of living by making them self-reliant at the grassroots level.

