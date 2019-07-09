Expect cutting-edge police research from CPR in Pune: Maharashtra’s top cop

The Centre for Police Research (CPR) in Pune will be developed as a “centre of excellence” where research in diverse police subjects will be undertaken,” said Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, on Monday. The remarks come after Hindustan Times had highlighted on April 10 that the Centre for Police Research is being used for recreational purpose and weddings.

The director general was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new auditorium and Swastha Police, Sashakta Police, Saksham Police Training Course at the institute.

According to Jaiswal, among the topics to be covered under research at CPR, will be conviction rates, social media, law and order, cyber crime, crimes against women, how to deal with the public, among others to enhance policing skills and knowledge of the state workforce.

“We are very clear about how research will be carried out at CPR and other centres in the state. We are emphasising that the standard should be no less than paramilitary forces. Social economic environment has evolved many times and the police training and research is aimed at raising the level of awareness, skills, knowledge and attitudinal changes like how to deal with the public, amongst the police personnel . We are concerned that our people must increase their performance through better investigation of crime, law and order and public interface,” Jaiswal said.

He further explained that there was no dearth of topics for academic research. “We will be holding in-house brainstorming and discussions before tasking the research topics. In a year’s time, you will find high quality research papers emerging from the institute,” he said.

He further said that the police force was well equipped to handle terrorism and all the wherewithal required is there in place to tackle any eventuality. When asked about funds, Jaiswal said that funding was not a challenge and there was sufficient corpus to carry out research at the institute.

The DGP said that subject experts and research scholars and mentors will be invited to hone the skills of the police force and achieve the goals of excellence.

The top brass of the state police, comprising Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham; Atulchandra Kulkarni, additional director general of police, state CID; Pradeep Deshpande, director, Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA) and Sunil Ramanand, additional director general (Prisons) were present on the occasion.

HT’s report on the Centre for Police Research, established in Pashan in 2003 to undertake research into law and order related issues in the country, stated how the centre has been reduced to a recreational club for police officers and a venue for marriages and other functions. The centre spread over 6.5 acres is the only of its kind in the country and has been mandated with the task of undertaking police research. According to retired police officials, currently academics is paving way for entertainment and other activities at the research centre, which bring in revenue.

MoU with SPPU proposed

Jayant Umranikar, former director general of Maharashtra police, has proposed that in order to revive research activities at the Centre for Police Research (CPR) on Pashan road, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) should be signed between the Centre for Police Research and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).Subjects like police sciences or forensic sciences could be taken up for joint research, Umranikar suggested.

“We had made such a suggestion about a memorandum of understanding for joint activity or joint research into these fields,” he said. Umranikar had made the suggestion when he was the additional director general (state Criminal Investigation Department) from 2004 to 2007.

Facilities at the centre

The research centre lists its facilities as computer room, library, conference hall, banquet hall, tennis court, club house accommodation, gymnasium, swimming pool and restaurant which is being utilised by gazetted police officers.

