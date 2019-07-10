Family of six rescued from house wall collapse in Cantonment, Pune

A family of six trapped underneath the debris of a wall of a house that collapsed near Pulgate was rescued by the Pune fire brigade on Monday evening.

The rescued included a female senior citizen, two children, a man and two women, according to the fire brigade officials. The house was located near the Sai Baba temple and Pulgate bus stop in Cantonment.

According to the fire brigade officials, the six persons were stranded on the first floor of their two-storey house on Monday evening as a small part of the front wall of the house and the ladder leading up to the first floor of the house caved in due to incessant rainfall. The ladder was used as the staircase to reach the first floor where the family had gathered.

The victims were identified as Lilabai Gangadhar Sonawane, 80; Narayan Gangadhar Sonawane, 55; Sakshi Pradeep Sonawane, 17; Yash Pradeep Sonawane, 8; Vaishali Pradeep Sonawane, 36 and Anjali Atul Sonawane, 20.

“The family had also constructed a shed in front of their house that also collapsed in the rains. We had to tie ropes and bring the victims trapped on the first floor down one person at a time,” said fireman Rahulkrushna Nalawade.

A team of 10 people from the Pune fire brigade as well as the Pune Cantonment fire brigade office, led by fire officer Pramod Sonawane, conducted the rescue operation.

The incident was reported hours after a child, his mother and an autorickshaw driver were injured after a tree fell on the vehicle near a medical store in Wanowrie. The fire brigade officials pulled the three from under the tree and rushed them to a hospital. The fallen tree had to be cut in order to reach the victims. The trio did not sustain any major external injuries, according to the fire brigade officials.

Besides the two incidents, 25 incidents of tree falling were reported on Monday. The incidents were reported from Bibwewadi, Kondhwa, Kothrud, Sadashiv peth, Khadki, Karvenagar, Dhankavdi, Kalyaninagar, Yerawada and Hadapsar.

