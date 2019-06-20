Farmers borrow less from private money lenders, more from banks

Pune: Maharashtra government’s move to waive off Rs 21,000 crore in loans given to marginal farmers seems to have resulted in a reduction in money being borrowed from registered private money lenders during 2018-19, as compared to the previous fiscal.

According to the Maharashtra Economic Survey Report (ESR), released on Monday, while on one hand institutional credit to farmers has risen, money borrowed from lenders saw a fall by 23 per cent. State farmers borrowed Rs 1,237.32 crore in 2018-19, as compared to Rs 1,614.76 crore in 2017-18. During 2016-17, money borrowed from the money lenders stood at 1254.97 crores, which was 28% less compared to previous year.

Similarly, the number of borrowers taking money from money lenders has seen a decline - from 1,09,5,701 in 2017-18, to 86,4,455 in 2018-19. The figure was 1056273 during 2016-17. Interestingly, the number of registered private money lenders (those holding licence to lend money in the market) increased marginally during the same period; from 12,214 in 2017-18 to 12,228 in 2018-19 and 12208 in 2016-17. Money lenders are registered under Maharashtra Money Lenders Act 2014. Farmers, who are unable to get credit from banks normally go to private money lenders, who disburse loans at higher rate of interests

The report states that financial assistance provided to farmers by way of short- term loans and credit by the government through various banks and cooperative agencies stood at Rs 67,914 crore in 2018-19, compared to Rs 5,1,017 crore in 2017-18. During the previous year (2016-17) when farm output was better and there was no drought like the one during outgoing year, figure stood at Rs 96778 crores, which was highest in state’s history. According to ESR, the scheduled commercial banks during 2018-19 disbursed Rs 5,3,878 crore while regional rural banks (RRBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) disbursed Rs 1,963 crore and 1,2,073 crore, respectively.

The rise in institutional credit and fall in non-institutional lending is due to the loan-waiver scheme offered by the state government that helped at least 30 lakh farmers in Maharashtra, said officials at the cooperative department, refusing to come on record citing the ongoing assembly session. Officials said the loan waiver helped farmers clear their account sheets which enabled them to get fresh loans from banks, as a result of which they did not need to go to money lenders.

Experts from the banking sector, however, had others reasons for changes in credit patterns. “I see a growing awareness about higher rate of interest charged by money lenders compared to banks, which has led to increased borrowing from structured financial institutes,” said Vishwas Utagi, general secretary, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation and vice-president, All India Bank Employees Association.

The loan-waiver scheme was named as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, launched by state government in July 2017 after a statewide stir by farmers.

Jun 20, 2019