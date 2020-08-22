e-paper
Pune News / Fire brigade department requests PMC to close roads heading towards immersion ghats

Fire brigade department requests PMC to close roads heading towards immersion ghats

pune Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Officials of the fire brigade department have requested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police officials to close the roads heading to immersion ghats amid the Covid-19 restrictions during the Ganpati festival.

Prashant Ranpise, head, fire brigade department, said, “PMC has banned immersion of Ganesh idols at public places and mayor Murlidhar Mohol has appealed to residents to immerse the idols at homes or donate it to PMC. So, we have requested the authorities to close the roads heading towards various ghats where residents immerse the idols every year.”

Ranpise said, “Every year, the fire brigade department before the Ganpati festival prepares the ghat section for the immersion process. This year due to the restrictions we have not appointed firemen to be deployed at the rivers and water bodies.”

“The immersion of idols takes place on the second, third and fifth day as well, so we have requested PMC to close the roads,” he said.

Mohol said, “Last year around five lakh idols were immersed in artificial water tanks during the Ganpati festival. So it would be difficult to maintain all the Covid-19 guidelines if there is a crowd at such places.”

“We are appealing to the residents to immersion idols at homes. They can also donate the idols to PMC or immerse it in PMC water tanks,” he said.

