Home / Pune News / First heart transplant this year conducted successfully in Pune

First heart transplant this year conducted successfully in Pune

The donor was a 21-year-old woman who was working at a pathology lab and the recipient was a 49-year-old woman resident of Manjri.

pune Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
This is the first heart transplant in Pune this year which is also the 11th donation during the pandemic since May.
This is the first heart transplant in Pune this year which is also the 11th donation during the pandemic since May.(AFP File photo/ For representation only)
         

Sahyadri and Birla hospitals conducted the first heart transplant of the year on Saturday. The donor was a 21-year-old woman who was working at a pathology lab and the recipient was a 49-year-old woman resident of Manjri.

Aarti Gokhale, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) transplant coordinator for Pune division, said, “This is the first heart transplant in the city this year which is also the 11th donation during the pandemic since May. The donor was a 21-year-old female who was unmarried, a resident of Wakad and worked at a pathalogy lab. She was admitted to Birla hospital due to IC bleed. We got to know that earlier when her father succumbed two years ago, the donor had consented to donate all the possible organs and now, her mother has consented to donate her organs.”

The donor’s heart was allocated to Sahyadri hospital, liver, kidney and pancreas to Ruby Hall Clinic and another kidney to Apollo hospital, Nashik. The heart retrieval started early morning on September 26 and the heart was explanted at around 4:30 am and brought to the hospital.The heart transplant surgery was successfully completed by the team of doctors by 8.30am on Saturday.

The recipient was suffering from a disease of the heart muscle called Dilated Cardiomyopathy which led to progressive deterioration of her heart function over the last 15 years. She had repeated episodes of heart failure and over the last year was very breathless despite maximum medical therapy. Her heart function was only 15% compared to normal heart function of 50-60%, added the officials from the hospital.

