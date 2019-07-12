First person account: ‘Bike stuck in pothole, wrist broken’

I was going to Bishop’s Undri School to fetch my son on my two-wheeler. It was 1.30 pm on Wednesday (July 10) and it was raining heavily.

I crossed the Dorabjee Heritage Mall and took a right turn on the road near Oyo guest house. This is the Mohammadwadi-Undri connecting road. There is a huge pothole which is nearly half the size of the width. The tyres of my two-wheeler got stuck in the pothole and I lost my balance and fell into it. The sharp edges of the pothole inflicted serious chin injury. Besides, I sustained a fracture on my left wrist.

This pothole has not been repaired from the past many months. PMC’s road department does not care for the lives of the people.

Many accidents take place at this particular spot, but still, it is left unattended by the civic body. The officers who are in-charge must be questioned for their irresponsible conduct and the entire road must be re-done. The citizens must seek compensation and prosecution of PMC for negligence.

-Zia Inamdar, Mohammadwadi

Residents complain of potholes in other areas:

The turn at the old Aundh ward office from Bremen chowk towards Spicer College, possibly has series of potholes. PMC filled it hastily on Wednesday, but they are back again.

Jayant Patkar, resident of Aundh

There are a series of potholes on the point where the Pancard club road joins the Bengaluru highway service road.

Thomas Samuel, resident of Baner

It is scary to ride on the road near SP IBM Infocity due to potholes. During heavy rains the potholes are submerged in water and riders don’t have an idea of the depth of potholes.

Satya Narayan, resident of Phursungi

It is true that potholes have developed on city roads. The main reason for this is road trenching.

Anniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department

