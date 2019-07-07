Flood-hit Tiware village now braces for drinking water crisis

Four days after the Tiware dam breach resulted in floods and killed 19 villagers, people in the Tiware Bendewadi hamlet have been facing a drinking water crisis.

The district administration has begun supplying water through tankers as the main water pipeline was ruptured and the village wells have been contaminated with sludge due to the dam breach.

At least 16 houses were washed away and many damaged in the Tiware dam breach on the night of July 2 in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district. While 23 persons were washed away in the floods, 19 dead bodies were recovered by Saturday evening even as four persons remained missing.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were involved in the search and rescue operations along with district administration and police personnel.

Villager Sunanda Chavan, 46, said that there was no drinking water in the village as the wells were filled with sludge. While the villagers lost all their belongings, including utensils to store water, the district administration and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been providing bottled drinking water and food to them.

Apparao Gaikwad, another villager, said,“My entire house was washed away in the tragedy. Hence, now I do not have any vessel to collect water in. We have to depend on bottled water provided at the shelter houses.”

Shrikant Bhoite, village development officer, said that along with the houses, the water supply machinery was also damaged. Hence, the district administration and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Khed unit was supplying water tankers to the affected villages and hamlets.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:10 IST