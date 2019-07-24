Flyover, underpass and riverside road work to start soon on Sinhgad road

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) Madhuri Misal has claimed credit for all the proposed work by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sinhgad road stating that the flyover, underpass and riverside elevated road works will begin very soon.

Misal, who represents the Parvati assembly constituency, held a press conference and briefed media persons on the various proposed works on Sinhgad road which falls in her assembly constituency.

“The tendering process for the flyover between Vitthalwadi to Manikbaug will start very soon and geo-technical survey is currently underway for it. The PMC has allocated ₹30 crore budgetary provision for it. I was following up this issue and the PMC commissioner has agreed to provide enough funds for it,” said Misal.

PMC had proposed the riverside road from Vitthalwadi to Vadgaon. Earlier due to the National Green Tribunal’s decision, PMC had to stop work on the riverbed road, though it is planning to carry out the elevated road project which would be parallel to the existing Sinhgad road. Recently, the Supreme Court gave a judgement stating that local bodies can erect roads in the blue line for carrying out elevated works. As per this decision, PMC proposed this road.

According to Misal, on the line of Delhi Hut, a new garden has also been proposed in the premises of Pu La Deshpande Garden which will be known as Kalagram. PMC will be developing Kalagram and the ground breaking ceremony would be held soon, said Misal. The Kalagram would be a platform for budding artistes.

Misal said that the PMC had proposed an underpass between Pu La Deshpande Garden and Navshya Maruti. The work for this underpass is likely to start by September this year.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:30 IST