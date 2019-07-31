Foot overbridges at 4 stations in Pune in next three months, says railway divisional manager

pune

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:55 IST

PUNE: In order to increase infrastructural facilities for commuters, central railway Pune division (CRPD) has been focusing on building new foot overbridges at stations in Pune division.

Milind Deouskar, Pune railway divisional manager said, “Developing infrastructure to facilitate passengers has been our focus. In the next three months, four stations of Chinchwad, Talegaon, Manzri, Kadedhan under Pune division will have operational foot over bridges (FOB). While the foot over bridges at the Chinchwad station will be completed by August 15, the work for the rest will also be done in the next three months.”

According to Deouskar, the existing foot over bridges on these stations will be demolished as they were constructed long back.

Besides the ambitious yard remodelling at the Pune railway station, the central railway Pune division has focused on developing new foot over bridges, installation of WiFi systems on the stations and constructing overhead sheds to offer commuters respite from rain.

Meanwhile, the central railway Pune division will be completing the first phase of yard remodelling at the Pune railway station in the next six months, which was started in April 2018.

“We expect to complete the first phase of yard remodelling at the Pune railway station in the next six months. We are waiting for some permission from the central board in regards to safety.”

According to Deouskar, in the first phase, the length of platform number five and six at the Pune railway station will be extended towards Mumbai.

He said, “In the second phase, the same length extension work will be done for the platform number three and four while the extension work on platform number two will be done in the last phase.”

This process is done with combined efforts civil engineering department, electrical engineering department and signalling department, said Deouskar.

Pune-Lonavla automatic block signalling systems in place by November

The automatic block signalling system, initiated by the Central Railway Pune division (CRPD) between Lonavla and Pune railway section will be completed by November, said Milind Deouskar,commissioner, Pune railway division.

Automatic block signalling (ABS) is a railroad communications system that consists of a series of signals to divide a railway line into sections. The system controls the movement of trains between the blocks using automatic signals.

Meanwhile, the CRPD has installed WiFi systems at Shivajinagar connecting the station with the internet facility.

Deouskar said, “In the next one and a half month, the entire section between Pune railway station to Lonavla will have WiFi systems installed in all the stations. This project is undertaken by the Tata group under its CSR funding.”

Push-pull technology installed in intercity express fails to deliver results

The railway authorities have so far failed to cut short the travel time of the Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express despite introducing the push-pull technology in May on a trial basis.

The push and pull technology involves two locomotives. Therefore, instead of one, the Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express will be fitted with two locomotives – one at the front and the other at the rear end. While the travel time before installing the technology was 3 hours and 17 minutes, the estimated travel time with the push-pull technique was to come down to 2 hours and 35 minutes.

According to railway officials, the average delay faced by the Intercity Express daily is at least 10-15 minutes.

However, since the authorities have failed to do, time period of the experiment, which started on a pilot basis, has been extended. The latest deadline for the experiment was July 26, however, since it again failed to met the expected reduction in the time travel, the trial run will continue.

Milind Deouskar, Pune railway divisional manager, said, “Almost two-thirds of the route between Mumbai-Pune falls under the Mumbai jurisdiction where the train usually faces the delay. As far as the duration of the train journey in the Central Railway Pune division is concerned, there is not much delay.”

It is the Mumbai division which will take the decision if required to further extend the time line of the pilot project of the push-pull technology in the Intercity Express on an experimental basis, said Deouskar.

A senior railway official requesting anonymity, said, “The basic intention of installing the push-pull technique was to support the trains’ operational speed in the ghat (hilly) section, however, it is the same area where the train is getting delayed even now. Post Lonavla, we have a plain track till Pune which is unlikely to cause any delay.”

Harsha Shah, chief, Railway Pravasi Group, said, “It is clear that the push-pull technology has failed to deliver the results as trains are not running in the expected time frame. Time taken during travel is a necessary element for passengers and the authorities must ensure that the push-pull technology works.”

The major saving of travel time will take place at Karjat station, where the train had to be detained in order to attach banker engines in the rear end. However, the results of the trial run are not as expected. This has raised a question mark on the implementation of the same technology in the Deccan Queen.

Authorities had earlier said that the same technology will be implemented on the Deccan Queen only if the experiment on the Intercity Express is successful.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 15:55 IST