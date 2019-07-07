For the love of game: Cricket themed cafe is Pune’s new sports attraction

For many in India, their lives revolve around cricket. One can find an ardent fan of the game across all walks of life. While some take up the sport to the crease, others express their love for the game off the field.

Tushar Jadhav, co-owner of Cric Café, is one such fan. His passion for the game manifested into an urge to open up a unique cricket themed cafe in the city where everything from the walls to the lamps are attributed to an aspect of the sport.

Jadhav shared the idea with Mangesh Hande, co-owner, relative and interior designer, and the duo turned the idea into reality. It took seven months to design the cafe located at Narhe.

“We inaugurated the cafe on May 21, in time for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. We still have a few things left to complete,” said Jadhav.

Ceiling lamps in the shape of red cricket balls, flags of all the nations that participate in test matches have been framed and hung on the walls, along with frames of Indian male and female players.

A section of wall displays Team India’s ODI jerseys since 1992. With cafe just one month old, owners are planning to add more elements.

“I completed my Master of Business Administration (MBA) in operations and worked in telecom sector for six years. I never really enjoyed my job as my heart always wanted to do something connected to cricket. So, I came out with this idea,” said Jadhav, a self-acclaimed foodie.

“It took me a year for the idea to take shape as I wanted to collaborate food and cricket,” said Jadhav.

The cafe has three sections – general, groups and family. “We will soon be naming these sections like cricket stadium stands. Hande, a cricket fan, is coming up with unique ideas that will soon be added,” he said.

“It was not only about decorating the cafe with cricket elements, we also want to provide informative and entertaining details about the sport to guests,” said Hande.

Joyful working environment

The Cric Cafe is turning out to be pleasant working place for staff who enjoy watching the game along with work.

“I have been employed in hotel industry for 14 years. The best part about working here is I can enjoy cricket without any trouble while I am working,” said Chintamani Upadhaya, an attendant at the cafe.

“All these men have good time here when they have no work. Since they even play cricket, I am planning to design a uniform for the team – a jersey and cap maybe. The plan will be finalised soon,” Jadhav said.

It is obvious that the place is more about food – it is about India’s favourite sport. Cricket fans will love to spend their time here and those disinterested can visit to see the memorabilia. The menu boasts of some goodies named after the sport.

Name: Cric Cafe

Where: Pokale-Mankar Empire near main gate of Paranjpe Abhiruchi Parisar Pari Company road, Narhe

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:16 IST