Former DGP of Maharashtra BJ Misar passes away at the age of 84

Former director general of Maharashtra Police (DGP) and former Pune police commissioner BJ Misar passed away after prolonged illness at his residence on Sunday. He was 84-years-old. Misar was survived by two daughters and one son.

Misar joined the Indian police service (IPS) in 1958 and retired as a director general of police (DGP). He was appointed as the Pune commissioner of police. He was then appointed as the director general of Maharashtra police and was also appointed as inspector general, criminal investigation department (CID). He received President’s Police Medal in 1975 and 1986.

K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner took to social media and tweeted, “ Former CP of Pune.Our mentor in Preventive measures. Taught us pay attention to details in law. My Prayers.” sic.

The director general office also tweeted. “The officers and staff of Maharashtra Police are deeply saddened by the demise of retired DG Shri Bhaskar Misar, late last evening, in Pune. His final rites will be conducted at the ‘Vaikunth Smashan Bhumi’, Pune at 12 noon today #RIP Sir. Jai Hind.” sic.

The last rites were held at Vaikuntha crematorium on Monday. The top brass of the city police was present to offer their condolences to the family members and offer their respects to the departed officer.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 16:30 IST