Forum directs Pune hospital to pay Rs 50,000 to complainant as redressal

The additional district consumer disputes redressal forum, Pune, has directed Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi, and concerned doctors to pay ~ 50,000 for causing physical, mental stress and inconvenience to complainant Gopinath Sharad Kulkarni in an order dated June 29.

Kulkarni, a resident of Wakad and an IT (information technology) professional, had filed the complaint under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act 1986 based on the allegations of ‘ unfair trade practice’ and ‘deficiency in service’ at the hospital.

Kulkarni in his complaint said that as part of the employment benefits, he was carrying a medical insurance coverage from United Health Care wherein there was provision for annual health check-up. On Oct 5, 2018, Kulkarni visited Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi to carry out his medical check-up wherein the hospital and the concerned doctor-Dr Sandeep Kadam carried out various tests in consultation with Dr Sudheer Rai.

Kulkarni had a dispute regarding the results of stress test (treadmill test) that the results and conclusions of it were not interpreted correctly by Dr Kaam. He also said that wrong guidance was provided during consultation by Dr Rai.

Ruby Hall Clinic and Dr Rai filed their joint written version while Dr Kadam filed his separate written version. The hospital and doctors specifically denied all the adverse allegations levelled against them.

The complaint was dismissed by consumer forum president Anil Khadse who directed Kulkarni to pay ~10,000 by way of complaint to the hospital and doctors.

However, forum members Anil Jawalekar and Subhangi Dunakhe differed with the reasoning and finding given by the president and gave their reasoning and findings separately.

The two members ordered Ruby Hall Clinic and the concerned doctors to jointly pay a compensation of ~50,000 to Kulkarni. The order mentioned that the view of the president of the forum is in minority and that of the members of the forum is in majority. Hence, the majority view will prevail over minority.

