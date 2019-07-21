Four arrested for cheating in HSC exam in Pune

Four men were sent to Yerawada Central Jail for cheating in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examination that was held on Friday. Two of the four allegedly appeared for one of the subjects in place of the other two accused.

The four were identified as Dattatray Dilip Bhalerao, 20, a resident of Manoharnagar area of Nanekarwadi in Chakan; Prasad Ashok Shinde, 20, a resident of Yashwant Colony in the same area of Chakan; Aniket Annasaheb Nanekar, 20, a resident of Jyotibanagar in Chakan and Shubham Lahu Kadam, 20, a resident of Kumar Princeville in Moshi area of Bhosari in Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to the police.

They were arrested and produced in a local court on Friday. The court remanded them to judicial custody at Yerawada Central Jail, according to the police.

“They were very scared. One of them was caught as he appeared suspicious and he told the examiners about the other person sitting in another class. All four of them are friends. The photos in the admit card list sent by the board is verydistorted. It would have been difficult to identify them by just the picture,” said police sub-inspector AR Mahajan of Deccan police station who is investigating the case.

The four were arrested on Friday when the supplementary examination for English language was held atDeccan Education Society's Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, Pune between 10am and 1:30pm.While Shinde posed as Bhalerao, Kadam posed as Nanekar in the supplementary examination. Shinde was found sitting in place of Balerao in block number 13 and Kadam was found in place of Nanekar in block number 16.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the vice-principal of the college, Rajashree Gautum Bhong, 53, a resident of Karvenagar.

A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Deccan police station against the four arrested men.

