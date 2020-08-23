e-paper
Home / Pune News / Four lakh tested in Pune; 1,225 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths on Sunday

Four lakh tested in Pune; 1,225 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths on Sunday

pune Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:40 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
The Pune civic administration has till date tested at least four lakh residents of which 83,395 or 20.70 per cent have tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection.

On Sunday, 4,868 samples were collected by the Pune Municipal Corporation and 1,225 new positives were reported which took the progressive positive count to 83,395. At least 38 people were declared dead due to Covid-19 which took the total death toll to 1,988. Of the 14,818 active cases in the city, 803 are in critical condition, of which 493 are on ventilator and 310 without ventilator. Also, 2,661 are undergoing oxygen treatment.

The city also saw 1,243 people being discharged after they were declared as cured, taking the total count of those who have recovered to 66,589 in the city.

Among the deaths, 12 were reported from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), seven from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), three from Inlaks and Budhrani and Bharati hospital, two from Naidu hospital, Dalvi hospital and one each from Sana hospital, Sahyadri hospital (Karve road), Ruby hospital, Tarachand hospital, Kashibai Navale hospital, Poona hospital, Kasturba hospital, Sahyadri hospital (Kothrud) and Inamdar hospital.

Also, 13 deaths were reported from city hospitals of those residing outside PMC limits, including five from SGH, two from Noble hospital and one each from Kasturba hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani, Tarachand hospital, Ruby hospital, Sanjeevan hospital and Parmar hospital.

