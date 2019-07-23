Four more properties of Pune’s DS Kulkarni attached by state government

The Maharashtra government attached four properties of Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK) and relatives in addition to the properties attached in 2018.

The notification was issued by Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (special) to government of Maharashtra on June 18. However, the copy of the notification has not been issued to special public prosecutor (SPP) Pravin Chavan, handling the case against DSK, yet.

“Once we receive the notification, we will file an application in the court to confirm the attachment,” he said.

The notification names two properties in Kirkitwadi area of Haveli region in Pune - one in the name of DSK’s wife Hemanti Kulkarni and one in the name of their daughter Jyoti Deepak Kulkarni.

The property in the name of Hemanti Kulkarni is 13,800 square metres while the one in the name of Jyoti Kulkarni is 79,814.92 square metres. Another property attached by the state government is a 9,800 square metre plot in Naygaon in Maval area of Pune which is in the name of DSK’s son Shirish Deepak Kulkarni.

The fourth property named in the notification is a 3,000 square metre plot in Bavdhan Budrukh area of Mulshi, Pune, in the name of Vastu Vishrad Promoters and Developers.

“The state government is satisfied that the said persons are not likely to refund the depositors and hence, the government has to protect the interests of the depositors,” reads part of the notification.

In an earlier notification, 124 properties, 276 bank accounts and 46 vehicles of DSK and related companies were attached by the state government. This attachment by the state government was under the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (MPID) (Financial Establishments) Act, 1999.

In February 2019, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also attached property owned by DSK and related companies worth ₹904 crore. The ED attachment was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The prosecutor and the police are aiming for fast auction of the properties attached earlier.

“We asked for an auction of 143 properties in Pune. I have made a fresh application to dispose off the earlier application in this regard at the earliest,” said SPP Chavan.

The number of investors affected by non-payment of the returns and principal amount of the fixed deposits has reached multiple thousands. With months passing by, the investors are awaiting the repayment of their money used by DSK.

DSK SHIVAJIANS FOOTBALL CLUB ASKED TO REFUND ₹1.43 LAKH

The Pune District Consumer Redressal Forum has directed DSK Shivajians Football Club Private Limited and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Liverpool FC International AcademyDSK Shivajians to jointly refund over ₹1.43 lakh for cancellation of admission of an applicant to the football academy.

Madhav Dubey, a mechanical engineer was interested in getting his son (Manas) admitted to the Liverpool FC International Academy run in partnership with DSK Shivajians. The academy had launched a ten months full-time residential programme for interested football players in the city, according to the complaint filed by Madhav Dubey and his minor son Manas Dubey. Madhav was informed by the club on May 17, 2017, that the name of his son was shortlisted to be a part of the 2017-2018 batch at the academy.

The total annual fees was

₹5,00,000 for the programme. As per the fee schedule, the Dubeys were required to deposit 25% of the fees by May 25, 2017.

The Dubeys paid an amount of ₹1,43,750 to the club towards the first instalment fee. Later, Manas was refused permission to join the academy by the school principal. Hence, Madhav Dubey cancelled the admission and requested for the refund. The club and the CEO refused to refund the amount. Madhav then filed a complaint under Section-12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986; seeking refund of ₹1,43,750 . Further, relief of compensation towards mental pain and agony of ₹50,000 was also sought. In spite of repeatedly seeking extension of time for filing written version, the club failed and, therefore, the matter proceeded uncontested.

