From soil to mat: Six teams to fight it out in Pune League Kabaddi from July 18

Although people are used to watching kabaddi being played on the mat, but for players coming from small districts across the state, it is still not easy to adapt to the speed of the mat.

Known as the game of the soil – kabaddi has completely transformed to the mat in the present era and it has become faster than before.

In many clubs around Pune district, kabaddi is still played on the soil and when teams have to play any tournament they practice on the mat.

“Mat has its own pros and cons. Players today are not worried about getting cuts or scratches over their body. Game has become fast, but at the same time players are concerned about not straining their muscles,” explains Swati Dhamale who is coach of team Zunzhar Khed which will be seen in action in the Pune League Kabaddi which commence at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, boxing hall in Balewadi from July 18.

Six teams -- Baladhyay Baramati, Laybhari Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chhawa, Purandar, Vegwan Pune, Maay Mulshi and Zunzhar Khed will be seen in action during the four day tournament with the finals slated on July 21.

Teams are going to undergo rigorous training at the boxing hall since July 13 and players are getting ready for the tournament.

“Practice is the only way to get used to playing on the mat. We have to change the techniques while playing on the mat. Change is good for sports as it is getting recognition worldwide,” added Trupti Landge who will captain Zunzhar Khed.

Teams are practicing in the morning and evening session and the key focus is fitness.

“Most of the girls are playing regularly for their clubs so they are doing regular fitness drills. For this tournament we assembled five days before so that along with fitness, we can focus on finding the right combination of the team,” said Swati Sonwane, coach of Vegwan Pune.

All the teams for the tournament were selected from the trials which were conducted on June 16 in the boxing hall. 115 players attended the selection camp out of which 84 players were selected and divided into six teams – 14 players per team.

“Game has changed a lot since our playing days. There was no bonus point earlier, but now it has. In our time we used to play slow, but now the game has gained speed,” said Rekha Gowaiakar manager of Zunzhar Khed.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 15:19 IST