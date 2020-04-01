Fumigation with sodium hypochloride solution without proper procedure more dangerous, warn experts

pune

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:47 IST

To contain the spread of the Covid-19 infections, private societies have been opting for fumigation with 1% solution of sodium hypochloride at open places including passages and staircases, which experts say can be more dangerous than beneficial. While fumigation with this solution is expected only in areas where a positive Covid-19 patient or a suspected patient is living, many a times private societies and even Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff have been found spraying the solution without protective gear.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) also cautions the use of the solution as it is highly inflammable. Dr Avinash Bhondwe, state IMA president, said, “As per the guidelines of the Centre for Disease Control, USA, the same guidelines which we are following, states that sodium hypochlorite solution should be used only for surgical cleaning like the surgical tables, surgical instruments, operation table and floors and clothes using during operation. Government officials and workers who have been spraying the solution are not aware that if anyone is exposed to the solution then it may cause skin irritation, blindness if it enters the eyes, exposure to the vapours can also cause burning sensation in the respiratory tract and if it enters the respiratory system it may cause choking too.”

While the Pune fire department staff has fire proximity suits for all the manned fire tenders for spraying the solution, the sanitation workers and its contract labourers do not have protective kits.

A fire department official responsible for spraying this chemical, on condition of anonymity, said, “We use about 10ml of sodium hypochlorite for about 10 litres of water. We have given the workers gloves and masks and have asked them to spray the solution in the direction of the wind so that it does not splash onto the workers. We spray the solution only in areas where positive and suspected patients are living in open areas, including the staircase and open passages.”

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 30 tweeted, “This is to inform that all spraying of disinfectants is being done by urban local bodies centrally as per schedule. Please refrain anybody else apart from Urban Local Bodies to step in and spray as their will. The Disinfectant must not be sprayed without the permission of ULB’s as a wrong formula can be more harmful than its intention to citizens and animals. Only ULB’s will spray as per the medical needs and globally advised protocols.” (sic.)