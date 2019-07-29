FYJC: 11,496 students in Pune yet to take admission

pune

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:34 IST

As many as 11,496 students have not taken admission in the second round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions through the online centralised admission process (CAP) this year. In the second round, 32,097 applications were received under the Pune division out of which 20,601 students have been allotted the seats.

At least 46,701 seats are still vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad colleges across streams after the second round was declared on July 26. In the second round, 6,738 students have been allotted the colleges of their first preference and till now 5,122 students have taken admissions.

Nikhil Sangamnerkar, a student who has not yet taken admission through CAP, said, “I want to take admission in the science stream, but I did not get admission in the college which I had opted for in the first preference. So, I will wait for the third round.”

Another student Shweta Jagwal, said, “All my friends want to take admission in the same college in the arts stream. Two of my friends have got admission at SP College and I hope to get admission there in the third round. So, I have not taken admission yet.”

Professor PB Buchade, principal of MES Abasaheb Garware College, said, “It is true that this year the admissions are getting delayed. But hopefully, in the third round, a majority of students with get a college of their preference.”

“In our college, 80 per cent admissions have been completed till now. Few seats which are under the Maratha reservation category are also vacant. After the third round is complete, the vacant seats will also be open for admission,” he added.

Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune, and incharge of CAP, said, “The students who have been allotted colleges in the second round still have a chance to take admission till July 29, after which the third merit list will be declared on August 1.”

“We hope that in the third round most of the students will complete their admission process,” said Raut.

In the first round, 24,364 students were allotted the colleges of their first preference, out of which 5,637 students did not take admissions. All the students who have been allotted colleges in the second round can take the admission till July 29 in the respective colleges.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 15:33 IST