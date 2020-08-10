FYJC centralised admission schedule declared

pune

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:50 IST

The detailed schedule for class 11 or first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions for Pune region was declared on Monday by the deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune.

The first general merit list for admissions to first-year junior college will be declared online at 12 noon on August 23, state director of education Dinkar Patil said in a statement on Monday.

The education department finalised the admission schedule after the state SSC results were declared on July 29, 2020.

“The entire admission process will be online this year and from August 23 to 25, we will declare the first general merit list of round one admissions for eligible candidates. Students can take objection or file a correction request on the colleges allotted to them. On August 30, the junior college allocation list will be displayed for round one admission. From August 31, students can proceed to the admission process of the respective colleges where they have received an admission. On September 3, junior colleges will upload the status of the admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will be continued,” said Patil.

The process of filling forms online began on July 2 when students were supposed to fill up part one of the forms. When the SSC state board results were declared on July 29, part two form of the admission process was opened up. This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic there was a delay in the SSC results and eventually a delay in the admission process to start.

“All students who have confirmed their admission in any of the junior colleges through the centralise admission round or through any quota admission process, wouldn’t be allowed in any further round. The junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant quota seats as per admission schedules and instructions are given from time to time. The schedule for further admission rounds will be declared thereafter.” added Patil.

Important dates

August 23 – First general merit list will be declared

August 23 to 25 – Admissions based on the first regularized list

August 30 – Cut-offs for first round and vacant seats list will be declared

August 31 to September 3 – Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Junior College

September 3 – Junior Colleges will upload status of admitted students on their website