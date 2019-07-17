FYJC merit list: No admission yet for 36,834 students in Pune division

On Tuesday, the admission process for the first general list of candidates for the first year junior college (FYJC) was issued. As many as 36,834 students are still without admissions in the Pune division, as per the data released by the education department.

The first general merit list for FYJC admissions was declared on July 12 after which students were supposed to take admissions as per colleges allotted to them through the centralised online process (CAP).

As per the data, a total of 63,566 forms were received by the Pune division, of which, 48,701 students were allotted colleges as per preference.

Of these, 24,364 students were allotted colleges of their first preference and only 26,520 students have completed the process, and taken admissions as per the first merit list.

However 21,969 students are still without admissions and will have to wait for the next list. The second general list will be declared on July 22. While 141 students have rejected taking admissions and forms of 71 students have been cancelled by the CAP committee.

“For students who have not yet filled part 1 and part 2 forms for taking FYJC admissions, the forms will be available online till July 18, Thursday 6 pm. Students who have not taken admission, but who have got colleges in the first merit list, will not have to wait till vacant seats are declared after the second and third merit list. Their applications will be blocked for both these rounds and they can take admission in the fourth round,” said Meenakshi Raut, in-charge of the CAP committee.

“It is the same with students who have taken admission in colleges according to their preferences and then cancelled the admission. All these students will now be able to take admission only after the fourth round list is declared,” she added

FYJC Pune division by the numbers

Total applications – 63,566

Total number of seats allotted to students – 48,701

Students allotted colleges as per first preference - 24,364

Students who have taken admission – 26,520

Students who have not got admission – 14,865

Students allotted colleges, but who have not taken admission – 21,969

Admissions rejected by students – 141

Admissions cancelled by students - 71

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 14:55 IST