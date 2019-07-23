FYJC second merit list: Vocational courses find few takers, Pune toppers go for Arts

The state education department announced the second general merit list of first year junior college (FYJC) on Monday. Of the 32,097 applications received under the Pune division in this second round, 20,601 students have been allotted seats. While 6,738 students have been allotted colleges according to their first preference, 11,496 students are not allotted colleges yet.

“Today, at 6 pm, the second general merit list for FYJC admission was declared online. Students who have been allotted colleges in this list can complete their admission process from July 23 to July 25 at their respective colleges. On July 25, at 7 pm, the further cut-off marks and seats remaining for the third general merit list will be checked,” said Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee.

“Students who will not take admission despite getting the college of their first preference will have to wait for the third merit list. Students who have been allotted the college from 2 to 10 preference can take admission. And if any student does not want to take admission in the allotted college, s/he should not the cancel the seat at the college or take temporary admission. Students who are not been allotted any college should wait for further rounds and will get allotment according to procedure.” Raut said.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:33 IST