Ganeshotsav begins sans procession, dhol-tashas in Pune

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:28 IST

Amid chants of Ganpati bappa moraya, thousands of devotees brought Ganesh idols home as the 10-day festival began on Saturday. While the enthusiasm was intact, what was missing this year was social celebrations as Ganesh mandals decided not to take out processions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For over a century, the Ganpati festival has been celebrated in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra through large-scale celebrations and big processions of which the major attraction is the dhol-tasha (drums and cymbals). This year, these dhol-tasha pathaks (troupes) were missing ahead of the festival, which has entered into its 128th year since Lokmanya Tilak made the festival public in order to fight the British in the pre-Independence era.

To avoid the crowding, many citizens got Ganesh idols home on Friday with the ceremonial installation of the idols carried out before 11:30am, known to be an auspicious time. “This year we decided to avoid any decoration at home and also ordered an idol and puja material online in view of the spread of virus,” said Mangesh Andhare, a resident Navi peth.

In Pune, most big mandals have decided to go online to ensure that devotees are not devoid of a glimpse of the lord in view of Covid pandemic. Dagdusheth Halwai temple, Bhau Rangari mandal have offered online darshan to devotees.

The five ‘manache ganpati’ (most revered Ganeshas) in Pune are also celebrating the festival in a simple manner without setting up separate big mandaps and are avoiding any decoration to prevent crowding.

These five ganpati mandals, including Kasba peth, Guruji Talim, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Tulshibaug and Kesari wada attract large crowds every year as devotees from across Maharashtra come for their darshan.

To avoid any VIP movement, these manache Ganpati mandals installed their idols by trustees of each other. To check the spread of coronavirus, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also appealed to people to celebrate the Ganpati festival in a simple manner.