Garbage menace continues in Wagholi amid absence of processing plant

pune

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:20 IST

As one passes through Wagholi, near Bakori road and Kesnand Phata, the roads are littered with garbage. Residents in the area say locals and even outsiders are dumping garbage on the roadside leading to health hazards.

Similarly, residents have complained about garbage accumulation at important internal road junctions across the old and new areas of the suburb.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, said, “Garbage management seems to be miracle or illusion in Wagholi. Despite continuous requests and so many protests, the situation on the ground is the same and garbage litter continues to be a major issue for the area and its residents.”

“It is ironic that real estate developers get building completion certificates without the garbage management system at the society level. Residents are ready to cooperate for the segregated waste system has to show willingness. We hope that the garbage disposal plant will get operational, but still, nothing concrete can be said until the plant gets functional,” he said.

Vasundhara Ubale, Wagholi Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, said that the garbage problem was due to indiscriminate dumping by outsiders in the area. “The district collector is yet to sanction land for garbage processing unit of the gram panchayat and the decision is expected in the next few days. Once, the new facility comes into force, garbage will be effectively managed and processed in Wagholi itself. It will make Wagholi clean and green,” she said.

Anita Rege, a resident of Wagholi, said, “It is the biggest and richest gram panchayat in Haveli, but it is disheartening to see such a basic issue of garbage dumping could not be resolved so many years, even after having a good mix of experienced and young enthusiastic representation in the governing body.”

“As per the latest update the ZP CEO and district collector were very positive about allocating the land and setting up a processing plant but the issue created by the elected ward representatives of not allowing the garbage processing plant in their respective wards has created a deadlock lock situation leaving Wagholi in a pathetic condition. All the ward representatives should come together and solve the issue mutually,” she said.

Citizen activist Santosh Lokhande said, “Garbage dumping and burning is a common sight in Wagholi which is done openly without any fear. There is no collection of garbage done from homes neither any provision for disposal and recycle.”

“The garbage plant has been a distant dream for residents here for so many years due to bad administration and poor town planning,” he claimed.