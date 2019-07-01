Goods train derails between Pune and Mumbai, 10 trains cancelled

Ten trains were cancelled after a goods train between Karjat and Lonavla derailed in the early hours of Monday, affecting several Pune-Mumbai inter-city and long-distance services.

The incident occurred at 4.15 am in the ghat section between Jambrung and Thakurwadi stations, when 15 bogies of the train derailed. Work to remove derailed wagons from the railway tracks meant affected trains on this route were either cancelled or diverted through Igatpuri.

Sunil Udasi, central railway, chief public relations officer said, “The central railways has requested the Maharashtra government and various other agencies to run extra buses between Pune and Mumbai for the convenience of the commuters, as the number of people travelling between these two cities is high. The work to remove the derailed wagons has begun and we hope to clear the route by late evening so that train operations on this route will resume normally.”

Jeetendra Bhagwat, a commuter said, “I regularly travel to Pune from Mumbai for work, However, I had to take a bus as the inter-city trains were cancelled. This has affected many commuters. Also it took me at least five hours to reach Pune due to the heavy traffic on the expressway.”

Inter-city trains cancelled

Cancelled trains on this route

- Indrayani Express

-Deccan Express

-Intercity Express

-Pragati Express

-Deccan Queen Express

-Koyna Express

-Bhusaval-Pune Express was short terminated at Nashik.

Long distance trains diverted via Kalyan – Igatpuri – Manmad railway route included

-Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express

-Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express

-Ahmedabad- Pune Duranto Express

- Indore-Pune Express.

Trains not running

- Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express

-Huzur Sahib Nanded-Pune Express

- Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 17:02 IST