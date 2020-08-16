e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Governor treks to Shivneri fort to pay obeisance at Shivaji’s memorial

Governor treks to Shivneri fort to pay obeisance at Shivaji’s memorial

pune Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday trekked to the Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji and paid his obeisance at the memorial of 17th century Maratha king. The governor (78) trekked to the fort in 50 minutes and returned to the base in 30 minutes.

“Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today visited Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and paid his obeisance at the memorial of Rajmata Jijau and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He paid his respects at the Shivai temple and offered his pranams to the cradle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” said the governor office through series of tweets.

Acting district collector Ayush Prasad, who accompanied Koshyari, said that the governor climbed the fort less in less than one hour without any assistance.

Koshyari, who hails from the hilly state of Uttarakhand, was at the fort located in Junnar tehsil of Pune district for an hour. The governor is on a Pune tour since last week.

Every year, Maharashtra chief minister visits Shivneri fort on Shivaji’s birth anniversary often via a helicopter.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In